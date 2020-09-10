HALIFAX -- Four of New Brunswick’s party leaders are sparring over leadership styles, pandemic politics, the economy and campaign promises during a roundtable discussion.

The leaders of New Brunswick’s four political parties represented in the last legislature are taking part in the virtual event hosted by CTV Atlantic’s senior anchor, Steve Murphy.

The roundtable focuses on the following themes: governance and leadership, the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy and budget, and policy and promises.

CTV News included questions submitted or inspired by viewers.

New Brunswickers will head to the polls to vote for a new leader on Monday.

GOVERNANCE AND LEADERSHIP

When asked why New Brunswickers should vote in favour of a Liberal majority government when they wouldn’t give Brian Gallant’s Liberals a majority two years ago, Vickers pointed to leadership and took aim at Higgs for calling an election during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Leadership isn’t calling a reckless and unneeded and unwanted election in the middle of a pandemic,” said Vickers.

“Leadership is about having a bold vision, a bold idea, and I am going to be transforming the economy of our province and ensuring that we have a healthy economy that’s going to fund our programs such as health and education.”

Vickers said he plans to transform New Brunswick’s economy by focusing on three sectors: technology, the green economy and small modular nuclear reactors.

He called small modular nuclear reactors a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” that could create up to 10,000 direct jobs and 40,000 indirect jobs.

Higgs defended his performance as premier, stating that leadership is about having a plan, and insisting his government has worked with others to put plans into action. He also accused Vickers of making campaign promises “in the back of the bus.”

“We’re seeing momentum right now. Leadership is about being a facilitator, it’s about getting people involved in solutions rather than say, ‘Look, I have all the solutions,’” said Higgs. “I’m the first to admit, we have opportunities to be better in the system and it starts right in the campaign.”

Higgs also said he is committed to being “completely transparent” moving forward.

Meanwhile, Green Leader David Coon said he is ready to sit down and speak with whoever is elected premier on Monday.

As for his leadership style, Coon said he takes a “collegial approach” and is focused on listening to and engaging with New Brunswickers -- something he said he doesn’t see in the other leaders.

“That’s the way I would operate as premier, but what I’ve seen with the others is that they’re not engaging,” said Coon.

He accused Higgs of failing to listen to the province’s Acadian and Indigenous communities, saying his leadership style leaves people behind.

“He’s definitely not listening to either of those communities and therefore he’s always taking this position of, here’s what I want to do and you either sign on and agree with me -- that’s his idea of collaboration -- or you take the other road,” said Coon.

Higgs shot back, saying he is proud of his relationship with the Acadian and Indigenous communities.

But Coon pressed Higgs, questioning why he hasn’t called an inquiry into system racism in the justice and policing system after two Indigenous people were shot and killed by police in June.

Higgs responded that a number of public inquiries have already been conducted over the past 25 years, and 797 recommendations have been made, but only 20 have been implemented. Instead of calling another inquiry, he said it’s time to put those recommendations into action.

Coon said he would work to find common ground with Higgs if he is re-elected, especially when it comes to issues like health care. However, he accused Higgs of failing to implement any of the health-care reforms included in his platform during the last election.

“Instead, he tried to implement some things that were not that the health authorities brought to him that were just so tone deaf to the realities on the ground because of the concentration of power and decision-making in Fredericton, in the central health authorities and in the premier’s office,” said the Green leader.

In response, Higgs listed off some of his government’s accomplishments, pointing out the PCs have brought in 18 nurse practitioners, opened 14 walk-in medical clinics and removed billing numbers.

Turning to the topic of minority governments and keeping the People’s Alliance in the legislature, leader Kris Austin said it’s better if one party isn’t calling “all the shots.”

“I know we have opposition, but all opposition can do is simply point out the issues that they take with it,” he said. “But they’re really powerless to do anything. But in a minority government, as we’ve seen over the last two years, opposition parties like ourselves were able to pull government back and were able to push government forward in areas where they need to be pushed forward.”

Austin said his party is ready to hold the government accountable and provide stability.

“I don’t trust any of them to do it on their own, whether it’s Mr. Higgs or Mr. Vickers or anyone else,” he said. “Anybody with all the power is going to do what their hidden agenda calls in to do.”

However, he did say he will work with anyone who is willing to sit down to “discuss reasonable, rationale approaches to the issues and challenges” New Brunswickers face.

Meanwhile, Vickers said his party is not willing to form a minority government with the People’s Alliance due to their views on French language rights.

This is a developing story. More to come.