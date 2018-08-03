

CTV Atlantic





The Cumberland Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU) charged three people with drug trafficking on Thursday after a pair of drug busts in Amherst.

The unit made their first arrest at a home on Patterson Street.The SCEU showed up at the home with a warrant and seized “cocaine, cannabis marihuana and evidence of drug trafficking,” the RCMP said in a news release. The unit is made up of members of the Cumberland District RCMP and the Amherst Police Department.

Police say they arrested a 29-year-old man and charged him with trafficking (cocaine, methamphetamine, crystal methamphetamine, cannabis marijuana, cannabis resin) and two counts of “possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.”

Later in the day, a traffic stop no Robert Angus Drive led to the search of a vehicle in which police found a 38-year-old woman to be in possession of methamphetamine and cannabis.

Police say the SCEU then got a warrant to search another home, this time on Durley Street.

That search “resulted in the seizure of a significant quantity of methamphetamine, three firearms and cannabis marijuana,” the RCMP said in a news release. “An indoor marijuana grow operation was also dismantled.”

A 37-year-old man was arrested without incident at the home and faces charges along with the woman involved in the traffic stop.

The 38-year-old woman has been charged with:

trafficking (methamphetamine and cannabis marijuana)

possession for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine and cannabis marihuana)

The 37-year-old man has been charged with:

possession for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine)

production of cannabis marijuana

three counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited

three counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

three counts of unsafe storage of firearms

All three people were released and are scheduled to appear in Amherst Provincial Court on Sept. 17.