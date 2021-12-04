Cumberland County man dies in single vehicle collision

HALIFAX -

An 82-year-old man has died following a collision in Cumberland County Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Ferry Road in Wallace just before 11 a.m.

RCMP say an SUV was located off the road in a ditch along the roadway with minor damages.

The driver, an 82-year-old man from Wallace, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An early investigation reveals the vehicle left the road and went straight into the ditch.

The road was closed for a few hours Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing.