Cumberland County man dies in single vehicle collision
An 82-year-old man has died following a collision in Cumberland County Saturday morning.
Emergency crews were called to Ferry Road in Wallace just before 11 a.m.
RCMP say an SUV was located off the road in a ditch along the roadway with minor damages.
The driver, an 82-year-old man from Wallace, was pronounced dead at the scene.
An early investigation reveals the vehicle left the road and went straight into the ditch.
The road was closed for a few hours Saturday.
The investigation is ongoing.