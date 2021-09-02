HALIFAX -- The company that operates the Cunard Centre in the Halifax Seaport District says it will no longer be used as an event space.

The decision was made because of difficulties the facility has encountered during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Halifax Port Authority said in a news release.

"COVID-19 has been a game-changer, and as a result, we have made the difficult decision to focus on the parts of the business that are recovering well, which are the restaurants and catering," said Robert Risley, chairman and CEO of the RCR Hospitality Group, the operator of the Cunard Centre.

Some see it as a big blow to the Halifax seaport district.

"The Cunard Centre closing is devastating,” said Lynn Buckley who operates Agenda Managers, an event planning business in Halifax. “For us here yesterday and today, when we heard this news about the Cunard Centre, it was a major blow. It was a significant venue in the city. Losing the Cunard Centre really illustrates the impact that this pandemic has had."

According to the news release, the RCR Hospitality Group will continue to work with the Halifax Port Authority and provide catering services for the Halifax seaport district.

"We are going to start looking at options,” said Lane Farguson from the Halifax Port Authority. “That could be a new tenant taking the space over. Maybe it will be divided up. The reality is, this is a great big column of free space located in the south end of Halifax with lots of parking. So certainly there will be options available."