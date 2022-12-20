CUPE 3912 members at Saint Mary’s, Mount St. Vincent University vote in favor strike

Members with CUPE Local 3912 at two Halifax-based post-secondary institutions have said they are prepared to go on strike in 2023 if issues aren’t handled.

Earlier this month, members from Saint Mary’s University voted 91.8 per cent in favour of a mandate to strike in 2023.

A total of 86.8 per cent of eligible voters participated during the two-day period at the institute.

At Mount St. Vincent University, a total of 95.2 per cent of votes agreed to the mandate to strike in 2023, according to a news release Tuesday.

A total of 72.4 per cent of those eligible to vote took part over the four-day period, which ended Monday.

The president of CUPE 3912 says members are seeking wage parity with their peers.

“Negotiations began two years ago with both employers,” said Cameron Ells, in the release. “There has been very little progress in either case over the past twelve months. Those involved in our 2023 negotiations will know that at short notice, this union may be on strike, again.”

In the fall, union members from Dalhousie University went on strike for better wages – making these latest votes the third time CUPE 3912 has received a mandate to strike from its members.

About 77 per cent of CUPE Local 3912 voted in favour of a new four-year collective agreement in November.

Members from SMU and MSVU, as well as CUPE 3912’s negotiating committee, are set to meet with each administration’s negotiating team and a conciliator with Nova Scotia Labor in January.