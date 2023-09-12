CUPE Local 486 members now on strike in Saint John

About 140 workers with the City of Saint John in New Brunswick are on strike.

Members of CUPE Local 486 voted in favour of strike action last week.

The union said the municipal workers hit the picket line Tuesday morning, seeking higher wages.

CUPE Local 486 represents a wide range of employees inside city hall, including administrative support, customer service, clerical, court services, financial services, recreation, and by-law enforcement. The union also represents employees with local police, fire and 911 dispatch.

The 'Wage Escalation Policy' – meant to align any city wage increases with tax base growth – is at the centre of the dispute.

In duelling statements, CUPE said the city was enforcing a contract that violated its own policy, while the city said its offer was "fully compliant."

The last contract for CUPE Local 486 expired in Dec. 2021. Negotiations for a new contract began in June 2022, but reached an impasse last month.

“The City of Saint John has refused to come back to the bargaining table with a fair wage offer. They are forcing a strike because they refuse to honour their own Wage Escalation Policy for City workers,” said CUPE Local 486 president Brittany Doyle in a Tuesday news release.

The city said it has redeployed managers and non-union staff to deliver critical services during the strike, and there will be no interruption to emergency operations, including 911 service.

“We will do our best to continue delivering critical services during the strike, but citizens should expect delays and reduced service levels. Non-critical services and programs will be reduced or paused during the strike,” Saint John Mayor Donna Reardon said in a news release.

The Saint John Police Force said it asked CUPE Local 486 on Monday to return to the bargaining table.

“The Saint John Board of Police Commissioners provided CUPE Local 486 with a proposal to have the 911 Operators remain on the job as essential workers and have their wages independently arbitrated as is the case with our police officers. Unfortunately, this offer was also rejected,” Staff Sgt. Sean Rocca said in a news release.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV’s Nick Moore.