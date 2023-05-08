CUPE says Halifax-area education workers are ready to strike

When Heather Langley found out school support staff in the Halifax area are on the verge of a strike, she was devastated.

Langley’s 11-year-old daughter Lucy has a rare syndrome. She attends Burton Ettinger Elementary in Halifax.

“She is intellectually and physically challenged,” said Langley. “She has autism and is nonverbal.”

Langley said Lucy requires support for every part of her day, at home and school. Her family was informed Lucy will not be allowed to attend school during a possible strike.

Online learning is not a realistic option, given the nature of her disabilities.

“That doesn’t work,” said Langley.

CUPE Local 5047 President Chris Melanson said over the weekend that his members rejected a tentative agreement offered by government.

“There is not enough in it for them,” said Melanson.

Melanson represents roughly 1,850 union members who do work to support more than 5,000 students.

A strike notice has already been issued, which means a work stoppage could happen at any time.

“We are hoping to hear something and sit down and have a talk,” said Melanson. “If not, the next notice will be, we will have to take to the streets.”

HRCE Regional Executive Director Steve Gallagher said if there’s a strike, educational program assistants will not be at work. Additionally, pre-primary and other services will be paused.

“I’m not sure it’s avoidable, but I’m not sure it’s not avoidable,” said Gallagher. “I know that our team and the team from CUPE are sitting down tomorrow and they have committed to a full day of discussions.”

Gallagher is hopeful and somewhat optimistic that a work stoppage can be avoided.

Melanson and Gallagher both would not specify how much of a raise was being offered, and how much the union was asking for.