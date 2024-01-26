Customers visit Quinpool Road McDonald’s before it closes Saturday
After more than four decades of operation, the McDonald’s on Quinpool Road in Halifax will serve its last burger early Saturday morning.
The fast-food place is moving to a new location, 6304 Quinpool Road, which will open in the spring, according to the franchise location’s owner, Mark Nelson.
Paul Meagher, who lives in a nearby neighbourhood, says he remembers when the restaurant opened in 1981, replacing a grocery store.
“It’s become a haunt for me, basically,” he says. “I’ll miss it.”
David Backman grew up around the block.
“The place hasn’t changed since the 90s, so it’s actually been the same my whole life. It just feels very nostalgic when you’re in there, the interior, the seating,” he says.
Backman created a Facebook event page to invite customers to swing by on the restaurant’s last day.
“Just give everybody a reminder that their last chance to get in and take a picture of the mural or order that junior chicken is upon us,” he says.
On that Facebook page, people have also begun sharing their experiences and stories working at the location, some from more than 30 years ago.
A mural of the Halifax Public Gardens inside the Quinpool Road McDonald's is pictured Jan. 26, 2024.
CTV News spoke to people at the restaurant on Friday.
One customer says the building is older, so it has a sort of history.
“We really like the mural that’s in there of the Public Gardens. It’s very nice,” a customer says.
Students outside the restaurant say it’s a pretty busy spot around lunch time, a social gathering place and a break from school.
Another customer says his father used to take them to visit the restaurant some days after church.
“He’d drive us through here and he’d get me my favourite snack after church, and that was just a really great memory,” the customer says.
Jonathan Torrens, an actor in the Maritimes, got his first job at the Quinpool Road McDonald’s when he 15 years old.
“I was going to St. Patricks High School at the time, and if you worked a shift, you’d get a meal. So sometimes I’d leave high school, work an (11 p.m. to 2 p.m.) lunch rush to get a free meal, drop by high school on the way home,” he says.
Torrens says people might be nostalgic for this location because “it’s one of the last of its kind.”
“It’s a very retro sort of McDonald’s in a very ever-changing and evolving city.”
Nelson says in a statement that the employees serving people on the final day will be at the new location to “make more memories with you.”
“I am so proud to be part of this community. And my team and I are overwhelmed by the support and love we are receiving today,” he says.
An employee told CTV News one the enjoyable parts of the job is meeting new people every day and giving them food.
“It makes me happy,” they say.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
University students, staff concerned over increased surveillance on exams
University students and staff across the country are concerned about increased surveillance on examinations, saying they can be overly-sensitive and cause undue stress during tests.
Canada suspends cash for UN agency serving Palestinians, amid probe into Hamas attack
Canada is joining the United States in suspending funding for a UN agency that supports Palestinians, in response to allegations agency staff played a role in the Hamas attack on Israel last October.
Payouts coming for hundreds of Alberta health workers impacted by COVID-19 vaccine rules
Hundreds of Alberta health-care workers unvaccinated against COVID-19 are being financially compensated after filing grievances with their union.
Donald Trump must pay an additional US$83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll in defamation case, jury says
A jury awarded US$83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll on Friday in a stinging and expensive rebuke to former president Donald Trump for his continued social media attacks against the longtime advice columnist over her claims that he sexually assaulted her in a Manhattan department store.
Bodies of B.C. helicopter crash victims still 'in the mountains,' family member says
Four days after a deadly helicopter crash in northern British Columbia, the bodies of the three victims have yet to be recovered from the mountainside, according to the uncle of two men who were aboard the aircraft.
Ontario man pleads guilty in 'brazen' fraud scheme in the U.S.
An Ontario man pleaded guilty to fraud charges in the United States this week after he sold nearly US$6 million worth of fake allergy and sensitivity tests to tens of thousands of people.
Here's how a powerful jet stream could impact Canadian weather
Canadians across the country will endure the effects of an unusually powerful jet stream that is set to to develop over the Pacific Ocean, according to a statement by the Weather Network's Forecast Centre.
James Smith stabbing victims had little chance of being saved by paramedics, pathologist says
The inquest into a series of brutal stabbings in rural Saskatchewan wrapped up its second week on Friday with another day of graphic testimony from a forensic pathologist.
Killer Ibrahim Ali to be moved from psychiatric hospital to detention centre, judge rules
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has ruled that Ibrahim Ali should be removed from the forensic psychiatric hospital where he has been held throughout his first-degree murder trial.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Ontario to introduce new measures amid international student visa cap
The Doug Ford government will be introducing measures “to protect students and improve the integrity of Ontario’s postsecondary education,” including a review of programs with a large number of international students.
-
Spooner scores twice as Toronto downs New York 2-0 for first PWHL home victory
Natalie Spooner scored twice as Toronto defeated New York 2-0 for its first Professional Women's Hockey League home win Friday night.
-
Video shows beaver roaming Toronto waterfront unfazed by public
A beaver spotted near Toronto’s waterfront on Thursday remained unfazed by the public and excited children while it worked on building its dam in a video posted to social media by CTV's Adrian Ghobrial.
Calgary
-
Payouts coming for hundreds of Alberta health workers impacted by COVID-19 vaccine rules
Hundreds of Alberta health-care workers unvaccinated against COVID-19 are being financially compensated after filing grievances with their union.
-
'Tenacious and adventurous': Calgary family asking for help bringing home loved one who died in Australia
A Calgary family is looking for help to bring home a loved one who died in Australia earlier this week.
-
Six-time world champion stallion Grated Coconut passes away peacefully at Stampede Ranch at 27
The Calgary Stampede lost a legend this month when Grated Coconut passed away at his home on the Stampede Ranch near Hanna, Alta.
Montreal
-
U.S. government concerned about Quebec's French-language rules for commercial signage
Concerns about Quebec's proposed regulations on the language of commercial signage have reached as far as Washington after the U.S. government expressed its worries about the impact on American businesses.
-
Quebec Cardinal Gerald Lacroix denies sex assault allegations, stepping aside from his duties
Cardinal Gérald Lacroix, a high-ranking cardinal from Quebec, is stepping away from his duties after facing allegations of sexual assault in a class-action lawsuit.
-
Woman found dead in Montreal's east end in suspected femicide; man arrested at the scene
A woman in her 30s is dead after a stabbing in an apartment in Montreal's east end Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton father charged with murder in death of infant son
An Edmonton man has been charged in the death of his infant son last year.
-
Fire breaks out while Edmonton police carry out court order; 7 people hospitalized
Seven people were taken to hospital from a fire south of Edmonton's Whyte Avenue early Friday morning.
-
Edmonton Islamic school unveils expansion plans amid high enrollment demand
Soon, the academy will be able to accommodate the demand: It's building an $80-million state-of-the-art building for 1,600 elementary students close to its campus on 127 Street.
Northern Ontario
-
Cochrane mayor’s pay should be suspended 90 days, integrity commissioner rules
Cochrane Mayor Peter Politis bullied and harassed two senior managers in the town, the community’s integrity commissioner has ruled.
-
Speeding a factor in head-on bus crash that killed man in Sudbury, police say
A 61-year-old man has died following a head-on crash with a city bus in the Onaping area of Greater Sudbury.
-
Donald Trump must pay an additional US$83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll in defamation case, jury says
A jury awarded US$83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll on Friday in a stinging and expensive rebuke to former president Donald Trump for his continued social media attacks against the longtime advice columnist over her claims that he sexually assaulted her in a Manhattan department store.
London
-
'It sounded like a small hand grenade': Residents react to explosion at St. Thomas apartment building
An apparent explosion at an apartment building in St. Thomas, Ont. has displaced dozens of people early Friday evening.
-
Displaced tenants of St. Thomas fire grateful for support as they try to figure out next steps
Cody Bennett is among the eight people left homeless after fire in St. Thomas, Ont. He watched Thursday night as firefighters tried to save the structure he has called home for seven years.
-
Fragiskatos says London’s bus rapid transit system won’t get a financial bail out
Just days after city council discussed lobbying for funds to offset an estimated $174 million shortfall to build the bus rapid transit (BRT) system, London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos said no more federal dollars will be made available.
Winnipeg
-
Indigenous leaders demand better accommodations for those travelling to Winnipeg for medical care
Leaders are demanding better accommodations for those travelling from remote First Nations to Winnipeg for medical care.
-
Hundreds without power Friday afternoon after car smashes in hydro pole
About 100 customers are likely to spend some of Friday night without power after a vehicle hit a hydro pole in Winnipeg’s Elmwood area.
-
Report details cost estimates, risks of proposed Manitoba landfill search for remains
The proposed search of a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two slain First Nations women could cost $90 million -- about half the projected maximum in an earlier estimate -- although searchers could face a "very high risk" from asbestos, a new report says.
Ottawa
-
Former Chapters building on Rideau Street to become event centre
The National Capital Commission (NCC) is looking at transforming the former Chapters building on Rideau Street into a new event centre.
-
Speed camera on Riverside Drive vandalized
Vandalism has hit at least one speed camera in Ottawa after someone spray painted it over.
-
Person suffers serious injuries after Ottawa west-end stabbing
The Ottawa Police is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man at a store in Ottawa's west-end earlier this month.
Saskatoon
-
James Smith stabbing victims had little chance of being saved by paramedics, pathologist says
The inquest into a series of brutal stabbings in rural Saskatchewan wrapped up its second week on Friday with another day of graphic testimony from a forensic pathologist.
-
Man and woman face several charges after drug trafficking investigation
A man and a woman from Saskatoon have been arrested and charged following a drug trafficking investigation in the 1700 block of Preston Avenue North, according to police.
-
Saskatoon gas station had diesel in regular pump for nearly 24 hours
Almost a full day passed before a mix-up at a Saskatoon gas station was identified, leaving multiple drivers with diesel in their tanks by mistake.
Vancouver
-
B.C. inquest sees videos from inside burning Winters Hotel on day of fatal fire
Jesse Smith described the loud noise in the burning Winters Hotel in Vancouver as people were streaming out when she went back to help others and their pets escape.
-
Instructor who praised Oct. 7 Hamas attack 'no longer an employee,' Vancouver college says
An instructor from a Vancouver college who was placed on leave after publicly praising the Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel is "no longer an employee," the school confirmed Friday.
-
Bodies of B.C. helicopter crash victims still 'in the mountains,' family member says
Four days after a deadly helicopter crash in northern British Columbia, the bodies of the three victims have yet to be recovered from the mountainside, according to the uncle of two men who were aboard the aircraft.
Regina
-
Here's what's happening at the 2024 Frost Festival in Regina
Here's what's happening at the four city-wide hubs during Frost Festival in Regina.
-
SaskEnergy gives back to Regina school through company program
Members from SaskEnergy were recognized on Friday morning at the Arcola Community School by a gymnasium full of students.
-
How a lost dog from the Saskatchewan countryside ended up in downtown Toronto
A dog from the Saskatchewan countryside that had been missing since September has turned up in an unlikely place: downtown Toronto.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver bus strike could affect transit as far away as Victoria if mediation is unsuccessful
Striking Metro Vancouver transit workers are seeking permission from the Labour Relations Board to take their picket lines as far away as Victoria and the Fraser Valley if mediation is unsuccessful, CTV News has learned.
-
Bodies of B.C. helicopter crash victims still 'in the mountains,' family member says
Four days after a deadly helicopter crash in northern British Columbia, the bodies of the three victims have yet to be recovered from the mountainside, according to the uncle of two men who were aboard the aircraft.
-
B.C. Health Minister announces appointment of new seniors advocate
British Columbia's new seniors advocate is Dan Levitt, an adjunct professor of gerontology at Simon Fraser University and the head of a non-profit long-term care home.