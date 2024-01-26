Customers visit Quinpool Road McDonald’s before it closes Saturday

After more than four decades of operation, the McDonald’s on Quinpool Road in Halifax will serve its last burger early Saturday morning.

The fast-food place is moving to a new location, 6304 Quinpool Road, which will open in the spring, according to the franchise location’s owner, Mark Nelson.

Paul Meagher, who lives in a nearby neighbourhood, says he remembers when the restaurant opened in 1981, replacing a grocery store.

“It’s become a haunt for me, basically,” he says. “I’ll miss it.”

David Backman grew up around the block.

“The place hasn’t changed since the 90s, so it’s actually been the same my whole life. It just feels very nostalgic when you’re in there, the interior, the seating,” he says.

Backman created a Facebook event page to invite customers to swing by on the restaurant’s last day.

“Just give everybody a reminder that their last chance to get in and take a picture of the mural or order that junior chicken is upon us,” he says.

On that Facebook page, people have also begun sharing their experiences and stories working at the location, some from more than 30 years ago.

A mural of the Halifax Public Gardens inside the Quinpool Road McDonald's is pictured Jan. 26, 2024.

CTV News spoke to people at the restaurant on Friday.

One customer says the building is older, so it has a sort of history.

“We really like the mural that’s in there of the Public Gardens. It’s very nice,” a customer says.

Students outside the restaurant say it’s a pretty busy spot around lunch time, a social gathering place and a break from school.

Another customer says his father used to take them to visit the restaurant some days after church.

“He’d drive us through here and he’d get me my favourite snack after church, and that was just a really great memory,” the customer says.

Jonathan Torrens, an actor in the Maritimes, got his first job at the Quinpool Road McDonald’s when he 15 years old.

“I was going to St. Patricks High School at the time, and if you worked a shift, you’d get a meal. So sometimes I’d leave high school, work an (11 p.m. to 2 p.m.) lunch rush to get a free meal, drop by high school on the way home,” he says.

Torrens says people might be nostalgic for this location because “it’s one of the last of its kind.”

“It’s a very retro sort of McDonald’s in a very ever-changing and evolving city.”

Nelson says in a statement that the employees serving people on the final day will be at the new location to “make more memories with you.”

“I am so proud to be part of this community. And my team and I are overwhelmed by the support and love we are receiving today,” he says.

An employee told CTV News one the enjoyable parts of the job is meeting new people every day and giving them food.

“It makes me happy,” they say.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.