Local businesses are adjusting their shipping options to try to avoid any delays and keep customers happy.

It seems the Canada Post labour dispute seems to be changing how people shop -- but not necessarily how much they shop -- on Cyber Monday.

For some Maritime shoppers, Cyber Monday means shopping online -- and in person.

“I look online, and if see anything that I could possibly get in the store, because of the strike, I will come and check out the stores and see if they have it here,” said shopper Bonnie Rose.

But on the streets of Dartmouth, there is a different take.

“Not my thing,” Barry Colpitts said. “I did go out on Black Friday, but it was a necessary purchase rather than a want.”

That response jives with what statistics show: only 30 per cent of consumers planning to take advantage of Cyber Monday deals at all, as opposed to the 40 per cent who shop on Black Friday.

For local business owners, Cyber Monday is another chance to snag holiday shoppers.

The co-owner of New Scotland Clothing says Cyber Monday isn't as big as Black Friday in terms of sales, but it's still worth it.

“Black Friday, we tend to have more sales, more transactions, but it's nice to come into the start of a week on a Monday, which is typically a little bit slower, and get some extra sales out of that,” said Scott Saccary of New Scotland Clothing.

When it comes to Cyber Monday, the majority of deal-seekers – 60 per cent -- use a computer or tablet, followed by those who actually hit a store -- 21 percent -- and mobile shopping coming in right behind it at 19 percent.

And this is peak holiday shopping time. The Retail Council of Canada found that 69 per cent of Canadian shoppers surveyed say they'll have started holiday shopping by the end of November.

At Twiggs, an independent children's store, Cyber Monday does mean more online traffic, but the line between Black Friday and Cyber Monday has blurred to become more of four-day shopping marathon.

“We find it's kind of turned into one holiday,” said Twiggs store manager Erin King.

Just offering deals for the whole four days makes things easier for consumers.

“Not everybody has to come out on Friday when it’s really busy, and we found on Saturday and Sunday, we were highly staffed, so the store wasn't as busy, as it would have been on Friday, so less traffic, cause it all spreads out over the weekend,” King said.

While Cyber Monday seems to make the biggest splash for large retailers with a big online audience, one marketing expert says smaller stores achieve Cyber Monday success.

“I think the key with Cyber Monday is for the retailers, whether it's a big retailer or small retailer to know what the customers are actually looking for, and quite often that's free shipping,” said NSCC business instructor Michael Hobeck.

With Canada Post in a labour dispute, there has been concern that would affect online sales. Regardless, Hobeck says retailers have no choice but to get on board.

Saccary's business is offering that free shipping, and alternate shipping options, to try to keep the effects of the labour disruption to a minimum.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Heidi Petracek.