Cyberattacks put spotlight on weak Canadian laws, says cybersecurity expert

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Missing northern Ontario plane found, no survivors

The commercial plane with two passengers that went missing in a remote area of northern Ontario on Feb. 28 has been located just south of Chaucer Lake, Ont. by the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association aircraft at approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday. There were no survivors.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island