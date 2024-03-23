Cybersecurity breach at Giant Tiger involves customer's personal information
Canadian discount store chain Giant Tiger is warning of a recent cybersecurity breach involving customer’s information.
The chain made the announcement on Saturday, saying they became aware of issues that affected a “third-party vendor” the company uses to manage interactions with customers.
The chain says a third party was able to get copies of customers’ information on March 4. Giant Tiger has since hired cybersecurity experts to help with an independent investigation.
The chain says information that may be involved varies by individual but may include:
- Anyone subscribed to Giant Tiger emails or created an account on the chain’s website, information related contains the customer’s name and email address.
- Anyone who is a GT VIP loyalty plan member, information related includes the customer’s name, email address, and phone number.
- Anyone who placed an online order for delivery, information related contains the customer’s name, email address, street address, and phone number.
- Anyone who placed an order for pick up at a local store, information related includes the customer’s name, email address, and phone number.
Giant Tiger says the information does not include credit card, other payment information, or passwords.
The chain also says they are reaching out to each customer whose information was involved in the incident.
The company also warns of any email, mail, text messages, or phone calls that appear to come from Giant Tiger.
“We deeply regret that the incident occurred. We want to assure you that we are making every effort to resolve the incident as quickly and as transparently as possible. Your privacy is important to us, and we remain committed to employing best practices to prevent these types of incidents,” wrote Giant Tiger in the statement, Saturday.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DNA kit reveals long-lost twin brothers only a drive away for Sask. woman
A Saskatchewan woman took a DNA test and made a shocking discovery: her long-lost twin brothers.
BREAKING Boeing CEO Calhoun to step down at end of 2024
Boeing said on Monday that CEO Dave Calhoun would step down from his position at the end of 2024.
How the deadliest attack on Russian soil in years unfolded over the weekend
How the deadliest attack on Russian soil in years that left 137 people dead and more than 180 more injured played out, in what President Vladimir Putin called 'a bloody, barbaric terrorist act.'
How to get around Instagram's new limits on political content
Instagram has started an automatic clamp down on the amount of political content appearing in its users' feeds, but there is a relatively quick and easy way to turn off the controls if you don't want to keep the limitations place.
What some Ontarians are doing to protect their vehicles from auto theft
Recent unconventional guidance from a Toronto police officer has sparked a wider discussion about car theft across the province.
Everest climbers will have to take their poop away with them, as Nepal tries to address growing waste problem
Those hoping to climb Everest this year will have to make some slight adjustments to their packing list, as new rules now mandate that climbers bring their excrement down with them from the world’s highest peak, in a bid to tackle pollution.
Daycare provider ordered to refund B.C. parents after chickenpox party dispute
A so-called “chickenpox party” was at the centre of a recent dispute between a B.C. family and their daycare provider, according to a decision from the Civil Resolution Tribunal.
This Italian town is struggling to sell off its empty homes for one euro. Here's why
Italy's one-euro-home sales have been attracting a lot of interest over the past few years, with dozens opting to snap up abandoned properties in some of the country's depopulated towns.
Mother says package presenting cannabis like 'treat' put children in N.S. hospital
The mother of a nine-year-old boy says packaging that depicts highly potent cannabis as a "treat" led her son and several classmates at a Halifax school to consume them and become violently ill earlier this week.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
What some Ontarians are doing to protect their vehicles from auto theft
Recent unconventional guidance from a Toronto police officer has sparked a wider discussion about car theft across the province.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE Ontario Premier Doug Ford to make announcement in Mississauga
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement in the Toronto area on Monday.
-
How to safely view the solar eclipse using household materials
With the solar eclipse just a week away, it’s time to think about how to safely view the celestial show.
Calgary
-
Calgary's Tegan and Sara call out Alberta government at Junos
Calgary singer-songwriters Tegan and Sara were honoured at this year's Juno Awards for their efforts to support 2SLGBTQ+ youth.
-
'We haven't made a decision on that': Feds consulting on post-2030 carbon tax hikes
Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault says 'no decision has been made' on whether the carbon price will continue to increase after the current 2030 goalpost, but that the federal government is in consultations to determine future targets by next year.
-
Southcentre Mall hosts special Sensory Easter Sunday
Around 100 families beat the rush to Southcentre Mall Sunday in order to participate in the shopping centre’s popular Sensory Easter event.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton man embarks on year-long quest to find best butter chicken in town
An Edmonton man is on a delicious mission to explore his culinary heritage.
-
Senators break late tie to take down Oilers 5-3
Defenseman Jakob Chychrun broke a tie with 3:03 left with his second power-play goal of game to help the Ottawa Senators beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 on Sunday night.
-
DNA kit reveals long-lost twin brothers only a drive away for Sask. woman
A Saskatchewan woman took a DNA test and made a shocking discovery: her long-lost twin brothers.
Montreal
-
What does it mean to be biracial in a multicultural country like Canada?
Paired with a feeling of non-belonging, biracial children often have to carve out their own identities, starting with what society tells them they are or are not.
-
Shots fired at parked car in east end Montreal
Shots were fired in the direction of a parked car in Montreal's Riviere-des-Prairies neighbourhood.
-
Passerby extinguishes fire at bistro in Anjou
Montreal police are investigating after a bistro was set on fire in the Anjou borough.
Ottawa
-
Here's how many tickets Ottawa's photo radar cameras issued in January
The snow and cold temperatures did not slow down Ottawa motorists in January, as the city's photo radar cameras caught hundreds of speeding drivers.
-
Ottawa opens Chief William Commanda Bridge for the spring
The Chief William Commanda Bridge is now open for the season, following a winter of complaints that the popular bridge over the Ottawa River was closed to the public.
-
Search ongoing for pregnant cat lost in the Ottawa airport since Thursday
The Ottawa airport authority and volunteers from a local rescue shelter are searching for Athena, a pregnant cat who has been lost in the parking garage of the Ottawa airport since Thursday.
London
-
Another day, another car into a building in London, Ont.
A nonagenarian did not need medical care after her vehicle crashed into the front of a Tim Horton’s in northwest London Sunday afternoon.
-
London Knights are Ontario Hockey League champions
The London Knights are 2024 OHL Regular Season Champions. With a 3-0 win over the Guelph Storm on Sunday, the Knights solidified the top spot on the final day of the regular-season schedule.
-
Arrest made in Sarnia stabbing incident
A Sarnia man has been charged after members of the Sarnia Police Service Operations Division responded to an altercation at the River City Vineyard, located at 260 Mitton St. N.
Barrie
-
Two brazen break-ins with suspect on the lam: OPP
Two alarms sounded just over half an hour apart early Sunday morning.
-
Orillia apartment fire sends woman to hospital
Emergency services received a call about an apartment fire on Coldwater Road Sunday.
-
Teenager busted for stunt driving
Provincial police bust woman for stunt driving on Highway 11.
Northern Ontario
-
Trucking company, director fined $140K for violating Environmental Protection Act
A trucking company based in Alberta has been fined $125,000 for environmental offences in northwestern Ontario that date back to 2021.
-
How to safely view the solar eclipse using household materials
With the solar eclipse just a week away, it’s time to think about how to safely view the celestial show.
-
Naturopathic doctors aren't solution to primary care crisis: doctors, health experts
Amid a family doctor shortage in Canada, many naturopathic doctors position themselves as a solution, arguing that they have the training to be a patient's primary care provider. That's raising alarm among medical doctors and health experts.
Kitchener
-
Vehicle drives into river, investigation remains ongoing
Waterloo regional police are investigating a single motor vehicle collision in Kitchener.
-
Two people taken to hospital after Wellesley Township crash
Waterloo regional police are investigating after a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Hessen Strasse and Maplewood Road in Wellesley Township.
-
‘It’s not just a sport, it’s a family’: Alumni Field hosts flag football championships
University flag football players from across Ontario came together to vie for the title as Laurier University hosted the Ontario Women’s Intercollegiate Football Association championship weekend.
Windsor
-
Police conducting training in Malden Park
No need to worry if you see an increased police presence in Malden Park this week. Windsor police with the London Police Service will be doing a joint training exercise.
-
What some Ontarians are doing to protect their vehicles from auto theft
Recent unconventional guidance from a Toronto police officer has sparked a wider discussion about car theft across the province.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO At 39 years old, this Windsor woman is battling breast cancer for a second time
There is a renewed focus on cancer's ability to affect seemingly young and healthy people around the world following the unexpected announcement that Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is undergoing chemotherapy. One of those young patients is Mercedes Buhagiar, 39, who recently found out she has breast cancer for a second time.
Winnipeg
-
Police arrest man for stealing from multiple grocery stores, assaulting security and staff
Winnipeg police have arrested a man for stealing from grocery stores over two dozen times.
-
Two Manitobans collect awards at the Junos
A pair of Manitobans walked away with some hardware at the Juno awards Saturday night.
-
Parts of Manitoba may be in for more snow to start the week
Spring break is just around the corner, but winter weather may be gracing parts of Manitoba to start the week.
Regina
-
'It was disrespectful': Regina Pats finish season with 11-1 loss against Moose Jaw
The Regina Pats fell to the Moose Jaw Warriors 11-1 in what was their final game of the season after failing to make the playoffs with a 22-40-4-2 record.
-
One dead in Regina house fire, coroner investigating
Regina fire and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are investigating after a body was recovered from an early morning house fire.
-
'Positive impact on the community': Province tackling problem of vacant social housing units
The provincial government is tackling the problem of vacant social housing units.
Saskatoon
-
Proposed Sask. highways ring road draws opposition in Saskatoon
A local environmental group is rallying support against a proposed freeway around Saskatoon that would pass through two sensitive natural wetlands.
-
Saskatoon drivers could soon see more commercial billboards on Circle Drive
Saskatoon councillors are considering axing a 2018 policy that limits the number of commercial billboards on busy public roadways.
-
Saskatoon black-owned businesses gather in first-ever expo
Saskatoon's black community gathered at Prairieland Park for the first-ever black business expo on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
'Really sad': Locals describe effort to save beached killer whale on Vancouver Island
As the community mourns a mother killer whale that died after getting stranded on shore Saturday, an effort is underway to reunite her orphaned calf with its pod.
-
Staff shortage shuts down CT scanner at Surrey hospital overnight
For the second time this month, CTV News has learned that CT scans were unavailable at Surrey Memorial Hospital overnight due to staffing shortages.
-
Daycare provider ordered to refund B.C. parents after chickenpox party dispute
A so-called “chickenpox party” was at the centre of a recent dispute between a B.C. family and their daycare provider, according to a decision from the Civil Resolution Tribunal.
Vancouver Island
-
'Really sad': Locals describe effort to save beached killer whale on Vancouver Island
As the community mourns a mother killer whale that died after getting stranded on shore Saturday, an effort is underway to reunite her orphaned calf with its pod.
-
Michael Dunahee investigation remains open, active 33 years after disappearance: Victoria police
On the 33rd anniversary of Michael Dunahee’s disappearance, the Victoria Police Department says the missing person’s investigation remains active.
-
Daycare provider ordered to refund B.C. parents after chickenpox party dispute
A so-called “chickenpox party” was at the centre of a recent dispute between a B.C. family and their daycare provider, according to a decision from the Civil Resolution Tribunal.
Kelowna
-
'Absolutely worth it': Meet the B.C. woman who paid $50,000 to clone her dead cat
Kris Stewart has her hands full with two rambunctious, 10-week-old kittens after cloning her beloved cat Bear.
-
B.C. funds nearly 600 new affordable rental homes in the Interior, North
The latest funding to flow through British Columbia's Community Housing Fund will add nearly 600 rental homes to communities in the Interior and northern B.C.
-
'Potential fraudsters' may be collecting money for fake charity, Kelowna RCMP warn
Mounties in Kelowna are warning members of the public of "potential fraudsters" they say are collecting money for a charity that may not exist.