Cycling organization puts pressure on Halifax council for bike lane extensions

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Friday, April 28, 2023

The Liberal’s Online Streaming Act passed the Senate and will become law, RCMP have released details about the James Smith Cree Nation mass murders, and what happened on day 9 of the PSAC strike.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island