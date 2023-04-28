Cycling organization puts pressure on Halifax council for bike lane extensions

The Halifax Cycling Coalition is calling on the Halifax Regional Municipality to prioritize cyclists by implementing bikeway extensions to Almon, Connolly, Gottingen and Agricola streets, as well as Connaught Avenue.

The volunteer-run organization includes cyclists from the Halifax area that advocate for safe and convenient cycling.

The organization said it is frustrated with the municipality for not focusing on a structured and proactive approach to implementing infrastructure that supports safe cycling.

“The overriding importance of having a network of bicycle lanes is that so people from all over the city can get to wherever they need to go. Whether that’s downtown or a university campus,” said Halifax Cycling Coalition’s treasurer, David Trueman

In 2017, the municipality’s Integrated Mobility Plan (IMP) placed pedestrians, cyclists and transit as priority road users.

The IMP planned to implement and extend bike lanes around Halifax by 2022, but it did not happen.

Two months ago, the municipality submitted a proposal that included recommendations which would push the completion of the bike lanes to at least 2027.

During Thursday’s Halifax Regional Council meeting, Trueman said cyclists cannot continue waiting two more years of study and analysis before the city takes more cycling-centric approaches.

“The whole network spine should have been completed by 2022 and it’s less than 50 per cent completed in 2023. We should be building the proper facilities now.”

Safety is a primary concern for the organization.

Trueman said bike lanes provide a buffer between fast-moving traffic and the sidewalk.

He also mentioned climate mitigation as a key reason for the city to extend bike lanes.

“Walking, cycling and transit are the three climate-friendly modes of transportation. So developing cycling lanes allows us to take some of the cars off the road, lower greenhouse gases and lower particular emissions that cars emit,” he said.

“We just have to get on with the plan.”

Councilors voted Thursday to defer the decision to the next scheduled meeting.

