Cycling organization puts pressure on Halifax council for bike lane extensions
The Halifax Cycling Coalition is calling on the Halifax Regional Municipality to prioritize cyclists by implementing bikeway extensions to Almon, Connolly, Gottingen and Agricola streets, as well as Connaught Avenue.
The volunteer-run organization includes cyclists from the Halifax area that advocate for safe and convenient cycling.
The organization said it is frustrated with the municipality for not focusing on a structured and proactive approach to implementing infrastructure that supports safe cycling.
“The overriding importance of having a network of bicycle lanes is that so people from all over the city can get to wherever they need to go. Whether that’s downtown or a university campus,” said Halifax Cycling Coalition’s treasurer, David Trueman
In 2017, the municipality’s Integrated Mobility Plan (IMP) placed pedestrians, cyclists and transit as priority road users.
The IMP planned to implement and extend bike lanes around Halifax by 2022, but it did not happen.
Two months ago, the municipality submitted a proposal that included recommendations which would push the completion of the bike lanes to at least 2027.
During Thursday’s Halifax Regional Council meeting, Trueman said cyclists cannot continue waiting two more years of study and analysis before the city takes more cycling-centric approaches.
“The whole network spine should have been completed by 2022 and it’s less than 50 per cent completed in 2023. We should be building the proper facilities now.”
Safety is a primary concern for the organization.
Trueman said bike lanes provide a buffer between fast-moving traffic and the sidewalk.
He also mentioned climate mitigation as a key reason for the city to extend bike lanes.
“Walking, cycling and transit are the three climate-friendly modes of transportation. So developing cycling lanes allows us to take some of the cars off the road, lower greenhouse gases and lower particular emissions that cars emit,” he said.
“We just have to get on with the plan.”
Councilors voted Thursday to defer the decision to the next scheduled meeting.
For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals' online streaming Bill C-11 passes Parliament
After years of political pushback and considerable parliamentary scrutiny, the federal Liberal government's Online Streaming Act known as Bill C-11 passed the Senate and has become law.
Federal workers strike for 10th day as negotiations on pay, remote work continue
Workers in Canada's largest federal public service union are hitting the picket lines for the 10th day as negotiations continue.
opinion | Reconciliation, settlements and apologies: What about the King?
With the coronation of King Charles III coming up, one has to wonder if the Royal Family will embrace reconciliation and offer a meaningful apology?
James Smith Cree Nation killer broke into homes covered in blood, bragged about murders: RCMP
RCMP have shared a timeline of a bloody rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation that left 11 dead and 17 injured.
Trudeau, buoyed by Biden visit, visits Council on Foreign Relations to talk up Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will take his Canadian sales pitch to an influential U.S. audience this morning.
One in three family members of those with serious mental illnesses experience stigma by association: study
Those who experience serious mental health issues often face stigma from society, but a new study has found that their close family members also bear the brunt of that stigma.
Clouds can spread antibiotic-resistant bacteria, Canadian-French study finds
The spread of antibiotic resistant bacteria poses a major threat to global health and food security as the use of antibiotics continue to grow. And now, a team of researchers from Quebec and France say bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes can even spread through the clouds.
5 things to know for Friday, April 28, 2023
The Liberal’s Online Streaming Act passed the Senate and will become law, RCMP have released details about the James Smith Cree Nation mass murders, and what happened on day 9 of the PSAC strike.
BBC chief quits amid furor over role in Boris Johnson loan
The chairman of the BBC quit Friday after a report found he failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest over his role in arranging a 2021 loan for Boris Johnson, who was the U.K.'s prime minister at the time.
Toronto
-
Mayoral candidate plans to sue Metrolinx for $1 billion
Mayoral candidate Anthony Furey has announced plans to sue Metrolinx for $1 billion if elected.
-
RECAP
RECAP | Lightning force Game 6, beat Maple Leafs 4-2
So close, yet so far, is a phrase that nicely sums up the last five years of playoff hockey for the Toronto Maple Leafs.
-
Bed Bath & Beyond closes Canadian stores 4 days early leaving some stuck with worthless gift cards
After 52 years in business, Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy and closed its 54 Canadian stores four days earlier than planned this week, surprising some customers left with now-worthless gift cards.
Calgary
-
1 dead, 1 injured in crash along Deerfoot Trail
Police say a single vehicle rolled while on the ramp leading from northbound Deerfoot to eastbound Stoney Trail just after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
-
Calgary councillors mum on further arena-deal details amid criticism of cost
Calgary Sports and Entertainment is fronting $356 million. The province is kicking in $330 million. The city, however, is putting up $537.3 million, and taxpayers here are not yet able to see exactly what they're about to buy.
-
Alberta premier poses for photo with protestors charged in Ottawa convoy
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is under fire for once again appearing to associate with people facing serious criminal charges.
Montreal
-
Quebec police make arrest in Leonardo Rizzuto shooting
Quebec police officers out of the organized crime enforcement squad arrested a 32-year-old man from Mascouche on Thursday night in connection with the shooting of Leonardo Rizzuto. On March 15, Rizzuto, the son of late Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto, was driving a black Mercedes on Highway 440 in Laval when his vehicle was hit with a hail of gunfire from assailants in a Porsche Macan in the early evening.
-
Site of fatal Old Montreal fire had been flagged by safety inspectors, documents show
Documents obtained by CTV News suggest the site of the fatal fire in Old Montreal last month had been flagged by city safety inspectors. Reports from the Montreal fire department provided to CTV through an Access to Information request described problems with fire alarms in the building.
-
Boy, 16, arrested after Israeli flag burned outside Montreal-area school
Montreal police say they have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with Israeli flags that were ripped down and set on fire outside a Jewish elementary school in a West Island suburb.
Edmonton
-
Firefighters respond to brush fire outside downtown Edmonton hotel
Several photos and videos from the scene showed flames burning in the river valley, near the Courtyard, Fairmont Hotel Macdonald and the 100 Street Funicular.
-
Investors concerned after CWS Capital closes, president goes missing
An Edmonton investment company has closed, its founder appears to be missing, and clients who put their savings into CWS Capital are concerned about their money.
-
'Grateful for the outpouring': Edmonton girl addresses being spat on, swore at during Kings game
The family of an Edmonton girl who was subjected to "scary and negative moments" while cheering on the Oilers in Los Angeles last Friday is happy with the way both teams, fans and media have responded.
Northern Ontario
-
Liberals' online streaming Bill C-11 passes Parliament
After years of political pushback and considerable parliamentary scrutiny, the federal Liberal government's Online Streaming Act known as Bill C-11 passed the Senate and has become law.
-
Proposal to charge $700 trailer permit fee sparks anger in northern Ont. community
A plan to charge trailer owners as much as $700 a year led to what can only be described as a contentious town hall meeting in the township of Sables-Spanish Rivers.
-
Elliot Lake CAO relieved of his duties by council
There has been another abrupt departure at Elliot Lake city hall after the chief administrative officer was relieved of his duties Wednesday, but no reason has been given.
London
-
Motorist caught going double speed limit charged with stunt driving
A driver has been charged with stunt driving after being clocked going double the speed limit.
-
Federal workers strike for 10th day as negotiations on pay, remote work continue
Workers in Canada's largest federal public service union are hitting the picket lines for the 10th day as negotiations continue.
-
One hurt as SUV and motorcycle collide
One person was sent to hospital following a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle in London, Ont.
Winnipeg
-
Man convicted of murdering Winnipeg taxi driver may face deportation, defence lawyers say
A Winnipeg man who fatally stabbed a taxi driver 17 times in what the court has described as a rage and racism fuelled attack will be handed a life sentence and may face deportation, the court heard during a sentencing hearing.
-
Shared Health CEO resigns
Shared Health CEO Adam Topp resigned Thursday Night after two years in the role. (Photo Source: LinkedIn)
-
PSAC strike's impact on Passport Canada could spoil Manitoba man's trip to Stanley Cup Finals
A lucky Manitoban has won a hockey fan's trip of a lifetime to the Stanley Cup Finals, but one of the largest labour strikes in Canadian history could prevent him from going.
Ottawa
-
Treasury Board president looks for 'creative solutions' as PSAC escalates strike action
Striking federal public servants escalated actions on picket lines across the national capital region on Thursday, limiting access to federal buildings and temporarily disrupting traffic on an interprovincial bridge.
-
Sun and clouds to end the work week, before rain moves in all weekend
According to Environment Canada, the forecast for Friday calls for a mix of sun and clouds.
-
Owner pleads for dog to be returned after truck stolen in eastern Ontario
An eastern Ontario man is pleading for the public's help after his truck was stolen in a busy parking lot, with his dog inside.
Saskatoon
-
James Smith Cree Nation killer broke into homes covered in blood, bragged about murders: RCMP
RCMP have shared a timeline of a bloody rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation that left 11 dead and 17 injured.
-
Saskatoon explosive disposal unit investigated 'suspicious package'
Saskatoon police investigated a reported “suspicious package” at an apartment on the 400 block of 115th Street East Thursday.
-
Sask. government may release details of investigation into Prince Albert police
Provincial policing Minister Christine Tell said on Wednesday her ministry is considering releasing the details of an investigation into the Prince Albert Police Service.
Vancouver
-
B.C. nurses ratify new three-year collective agreement
Nurses in British Columbia have ratified a new three-year collective agreement covering about 51,000 registered, psychiatric and licensed practical nurses in the province.
-
Councillor says Yaletown overdose prevention site will be moved, citing ‘safety issues’
A life-saving service for people who use drugs continues to be a source of controversy for residents of a Vancouver neighbourhood and one local politician is saying the overdose prevention site should and will be moved.
-
Surrey school district wants province to pay for portables
The population in Surrey is exploding and schools aren’t being built fast enough to keep up.
Regina
-
James Smith Cree Nation killer broke into homes covered in blood, bragged about murders: RCMP
RCMP have shared a timeline of a bloody rampage on a Saskatchewan First Nation that left 11 dead and 17 injured.
-
'Pretty much burnt to the ground': Overnight fire destroys well known Regina business
A well known Regina business was the scene of a large fire early Thursday morning.
-
Sask. RCMP say more on why they failed to identify Sanderson before the violence started
The RCMP responded to how they could have failed to identify Damien Sanderson at a home prior to the beginning of Myles Sanderson's stabbing spree on James Smith Cree Nation in September.
Vancouver Island
-
Major crime detectives investigating after newborn found dead in Victoria parking lot
Major crime detectives are investigating after a newborn baby was found dead in a Victoria parking lot Wednesday night.
-
Lockdown lifted at Colwood school
The West Shore RCMP says there is no longer a security risk to a French immersion school in Colwood.
-
New BC Housing CEO selected after previous executive resigned
BC Housing officially has a new CEO after the former leader stepped down last year due to a lack of confidence in his abilities for the role.