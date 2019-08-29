

CTV Atlantic





A cyclist who travelled across the Maritimes in support of Ronald McDonald House received a warm welcome as he arrived in Halifax on Wednesday.

In addition to raising money for the charity -- which gives families a place to stay when children are being treated in hospital -- Jason Thorpe completed the ride in honour of well-known New Brunswick teenager Becca Schofield.

Schofield passed away in February 2018 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Before her death, she became known across the Maritimes and around the world for her “Becca Told Me To” campaign, which encouraged people to perform random acts of kindness.

Thorpe says Schofield was never far from his mind as he completed the 10-day, 1,600-kilometre journey.

“It’s been a privilege getting to know her family. I’ve been hearing more stories throughout the time, travelling around the Maritimes, just the impact that she had made during her time with us,” says Thorpe.

Thorpe says both the charity and Schofield’s story are dear to his heart as Ronald McDonald House supported him and his family while he was undergoing cancer treatment at the age of 9.

“The House is obviously where our mutual connection comes and it’s been … it’s just been a fantastic experience,” he says.

Thorpe raised roughly $12,000 during the ride. He says every cent raised will go to Ronald McDonald House.

“The place doesn’t run on nothing,” he says. “I know every single person that made a donation -- it didn’t matter if you’re $5, or $1,000 or $1,500 -- that was probably one of the more rewarding aspects of it all too, is just to see the different connections throughout the Maritimes and why people donated.”

As for the toughest leg of the journey? Thorpe says the answer may surprise you.

“The entire island; the myth is out there that it’s flat. It is not flat at all!” he says. “P.E.I. has some crazy hills.”