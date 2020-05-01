HALIFAX -- An elderly man from Auburn, N.S. is dead following a collision on Highway 1 involving a car and a cyclist.

Kings District RCMP responded to the collision at 2:10 on Thursday. The cyclist – a 90-year-old man – was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle – a 25-year-old man – was not injured.

Highway 1 was closed for several hours while the RCMP collision analyst was on scene, but has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.