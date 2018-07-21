

CTV Atlantic





FREDERICTON, N.B. - A 55-year-old woman has died after the bicycle she was driving was involved in a collision with a motor vehicle yesterday in Fredericton.

The accident happened just before 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon on Route 105 Ring Road, west of Royal Road.

The female cyclist was taken to hospital in Fredericton with serious injuries and was later transported to the Regional hospital in Saint John.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Fredericton Police of Crime Stoppers.