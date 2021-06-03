HALIFAX -- A 62-year-old cyclist who was involved in a hit and run in Saint John last week has died, according to police.

The Saint John Police Force says Phillip MacMillan succumbed to his injuries Thursday afternoon at Saint John Regional Hospital after spending several days in the intensive care unit.

According to an earlier police report, MacMillian was cycling near Crown and Broad Streets in uptown Saint John around 7:45 a.m. Friday morning when he was struck by a vehicle. Police say the suspected driver fled the scene.

On Saturday, May 29, just before 2:00 a.m., police say an officer on patrol located the vehicle believed to be involved in the early morning hit and run. The driver has since been identified.

The Saint John Police Force says it continues to investigate the case and charges are anticipated.