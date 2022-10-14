Cyclist dies in collision with delivery truck: Saint John police

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

5 things to know for Friday, October 14, 2022

Opening arguments in the Emergencies Act inquiry, Royal Bank of Canada economists forecast a recession in early 2023, and the average rent in Canada exceeds $2,000 per month. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island