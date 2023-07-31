Cyclist in hospital after collision with pickup truck in northeastern P.E.I.

A cyclist is recovering in hospital after a collision with a pick up truck in northeastern Prince Edward Island.

Police say the collision happened on Route 2 in Scotchfort around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Queens District RCMP, the East River Fire Department and the department of transportation responded to the scene.

Police say a male cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the crash. He is now in stable condition.

A section of Route 2 was closed for several hours while a traffic reconstructionist analyzed the scene. It has since reopened.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

