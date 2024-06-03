Cyclist sent to hospital with serious injuries following hit-and-run: Fredericton police

Police say a cyclist was sent to hospital on Sunday following a hit-and-run collision in Fredericton.

The incident, involving a vehicle and cyclist, happened around 9:40 p.m. at the Brookside Drive and Ring Road roundabout, according to a news release from the Fredericton Police Force.

Police say the man driving the bicycle was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are searching for a vehicle that was seen leaving the scene heading towards the Two Nations Crossing roundabout.

"The vehicle would have sustained damage as a result of the collision," reads the news release.

"The public is urged to come forward with any information that could assist in locating the vehicle and its driver."

Anyone with information about the incident, or who has video footage, is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.