Over 100 cyclists arrived to cheering crowds in Shediac, New Brunswick Sunday as their four-day 650 kilometer journey wrapped up.

Shediac was the second last stop on the Tour of Hope, an event that raises money for Tree of Hope, which aims to improve comfort and quality of life for cancer patients in New Brunswick.

"Funds that are raised through this event are going to the oncology center for the George Dumont Hospital and satellite centres in smaller cities in New Brunswick,” says event co-chair and oncologist Dr. Carole Williams.

Cyclists say they all have their own reasons to participate. Jean-Sebastian Roy is a cancer survivor in his fifth year of remission.

"I want to give back to the Cancer Society who helped me a lot and saved my life,” he says.

A sentiment shared by many, whose lives have been touched by the disease.

"I lost my sister and my brother, so today I’m doing this for them," says co-chair Denise Landry Neadeau.

"These people have given their heart and soul for the cause,” says Shediac mayor Jacques LeBlanc. “This disease is a concern for all of us."

The total of funds raised won't be announced until November, but organizers say they've already surpassed last year. The 2017 Tour of Hope had 67 cyclists and raised $160,000, currently they’re sitting at just over $240,000.

The money is earmarked for a number of things to improve cancer care in the province.

"This year in particular we have a women's health theme, that's why everyone is dressed in pink,” says Dr. Williams. “Some of the money will be coming back to the gynecology unit for very necessary things, such as exam tables and chairs that we wouldn't have money to buy otherwise."

