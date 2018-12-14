

CTV Atlantic





The father of a little girl in Dominion, N.S. is furious after he took a video that shows more than a half dozen cars failing to stop, even though his daughter had her arm extended while waiting at a crosswalk.

In the video, you can hear Robert Burrows talking as he waited with his five year-old daughter to cross the street for school Friday morning. He wasn't too surprised when the first car didn't stop -- even though his daughter had her arm out to cross.

“Car coming, hold on,” Burrows says. “Put your hand out. There's another person … going to video tape you.”

But when the second, third, and fourth cars also failed to yield in the crosswalk, Burrows started to get angry.

“I'm concerned if she comes up on her own sometime, next year or whenever that happens, that she won't be safe crossing the road,” Burrows said.

When the number of vehicles reached five, and then six, at this point he had enough and decided to post this video to social media.

“I'm not a small person,” Burrows said. “I'm thinking they must be able to see me and, at one point, I was just going to walk out and stop the traffic. But it's scary to think about what happens if the kids are there by themselves. I just thought it was ridiculous.”

The area councillor was shocked at the number of cars that didn't stop.

“People have to be more conscious about this,” said Cape Breton Regional Municipality Coun. Darren Bruckschwaiger. “It's going to lead to something more serious happening, if they don't.”

This main thoroughfare connects the communities of Glace Bay and Dominion. Even with some snow down today, there's not much that obstructs the view of this crosswalk.

“It's Christmas, they're a little more excited,” said Bruckschwaiger. “Drivers have a little more than usual on their minds this time of year, but slow down.”

Police have been notified and extra patrols will be made in the area.

In just hours, Burrows’ video has been shared thousands of times.

“Obviously, it strikes a chord with people and they really feel that there's something wrong here and maybe something we can do to fix it,” Burrows said.

It took the little girl more than a minute before a car stopped and allowed her to cross the street.

Burrows is hoping lights or more signage can be put up. He's also hoping that by speaking out, drivers will get the message.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.