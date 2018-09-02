

CTV Atlantic





TRENTON, N.S. -- The former Daewood Turbine Plant in Trenton, N.S. remains quiet these days, as the province has failed to find a buyer for the facility since it was placed in receivership back in February of 2016.

The town’s mayor, Shannon MacInnis says that she is disappointed, but trying to remain optimistic.

“It’s a catch-22,” she said, “ You want the whole place to be sold and have taxes coming from the whole property, but then again if there’s qualified buyer, we’re ready to take what we can right now.”

The province plans to have the property taken over by Nova Scotia Lands incorporated, the same crown corporation which has helped to redevelop other industrial sites in the province – including the Sydney Tar Ponds site.

“The property will be tax exempt to the town for a little while, but we will get a grant in lieu of taxes but there’s no guarantee of how much that will be, so we’re just a little nervous right now as far as taxes go,” said MacInnis.

Throughout its history, the plant has made everything from rail cars to cannons, at times employing more than 1,000 people – it’ s been a part of the town for more than a century.

“It’s kinda heartbreaking to see that we may not see this particular site used in the industrial type of work that has been involved here for well over a hundred years, and what’ll become of it certainly is the unknown right now,” said local PC MLA, Pat Dunn.

But MacInnis says at this point they’d be happy to get anything happening on the site.

“We’ve been two years without any jobs and a very low tax base coming from there, so we’d like to get something happening,” said MacInnis.

It is expected the court appointed receiver will transfer ownership to Nova Scotia Lands on Friday, Sept. 7, and the process to auction off most of the remaining on-site equipment will begin after that.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Dan MacIntosh.