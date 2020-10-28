HALIFAX -- There will be no strike or lock-out at Dalhousie University as the school's board of governors and faculty association have agreed to ask the Minister of Labour and Advanced Education to appoint a conciliation board to work out a new collective agreement.

The conciliation board will include people from the board and faculty.

"The timing for the conciliation board process is to be determined, recognizing both parties will fully engage and respect the conciliation board process," the two parties said in a joint news release. "Together, we have agreed that we will not be making additional public statements in regards to negotiations, but will certainly ensure relevant updates for our community are shared as soon as they are available."