Dalhousie ocean researchers receive $15 million for CO2 absorption study

A Dalhousie University-led team of researchers has received nearly $15 million dollars to explore whether the oceans can absorb more carbon dioxide, and if it’s possible to safely speed up the ocean’s absorbing process.

“I think we’re at a really critical phase now in this fight against global warming. Now it’s make or break,” said Katja Fennel, lead researcher and chair of Dalhousie’s department of oceanography.

“And having this opportunity to pursue whether this option is viable in helping mitigate the effects is really exciting. It’s also humbling.”

The key question that researchers from North America, Australia and Europe are exploring is whether adding alkaline to the ocean could enhance its ability to take in more CO2.

The process of alkalinity enhancement is similar to adding an antacid to the ocean — the kind people take for heartburn.

At this point, Fennel said it’s not a mature technology.

But if it works, it has the potential to help oceans absorb more carbon and reduce its acidity — which could benefit ocean life.

“It’s a very promising method and principal but at this point, it’s not really more than an exciting idea,” Fennel said, adding that the research team will look into the efficiency and efficacy of CO2 removal, as well as the risks and benefits.

“It could help remove CO2 from the atmosphere and store it permanently and safely in the ocean,” said Fennel.

“It’s a way to help mitigate global warming but I also feel I have to emphasize it’s not a get out of jail free card by any means.”

The funding comes from the Carbon to Sea Initiative, a non-profit aiming to assess if ocean alkalinity enhancement is a safe and scalable way to remove CO2 from the atmosphere. Fennel’s team is working with researchers around the world and is collaborating with local start-ups, such as Planetary Technologies.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.