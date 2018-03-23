

A case earlier this week of a driver allegedly clocked at nearly 200 km/h has ignited debate over how to crack down on dangerous drivers.

Marshall Ellis of Elderbank is facing one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police after police clocked him driving 192 km/h in a school zone.

Crosswalk safety advocate Norm Collins says he was shocked, but not surprised to hear about the case.

"The faster people go, the more serious the injury or possible fatality," says Collins.

While such excessive speed could result in stunting charges, police chose a more serious offence. The dangerous driving charge comes with a potential penalty of five years in prison, a criminal record and losing your license.

But traffic researcher Ashan Habib warns other drivers that it could come at an even greater cost after analyzing dangerous driving cases in Nova Scotia.

"Every year at least 100-plus people, either fatal cases or seriously injured," says Habib.

According to Habib, the cases are most common among males between 20 and 24. He believes there needs to be more education and serious enforcement.

But Norm Collins believes drivers need to adhere to the rules of the road already in place.

"It’s a speed limit, not a speed target," says Collins. “Those limits are set for a reason. Research has determined speed limits for drivers to have time to react and respond and for a vehicle to withstand a crash, so passengers survive and everyone can arrive safely at their destination.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Marie Adsett.