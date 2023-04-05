'Dangerous man' prompts emergency alert in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County

RCMP in Nova Scotia has issued an emergency alert in Pictou County warning the public about a “dangerous” man.

According to the RCMP’s Twitter, officers are in the area of Sergeant Lane in River John Tuesday afternoon searching for a 35-year-old man who may be armed.

Residents in the immediate area are being asked to shelter in place until further notice.

David Chisholm is described as five-foot-six and approximately 145 pounds, with a shaved head and hazel eyes.

Police say Chisholm, who is believed to be on foot, was last seen wearing a black sweater.

Those in the area are being encouraged to avoid picking up hitchhikers.

Anyone who sees Chisholm is asked to avoid approaching him and to immediately call 911.

The RCMP says its Emergency Response Team and police dog services are taking part in the search.