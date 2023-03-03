'Dangerous man with firearm' arrested in Nova Scotia; emergency alert cancelled

A man who police warned was armed and dangerous has been arrested in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.

The Nova Scotia RCMP said Friday morning officers were looking for 37-year-old Gregory Allen Barr.

Police provided an update Friday afternoon, confirming that Barr was “safely arrested” in Londonderry, N.S., around 12:30 p.m.

Police believe Barr shot at a vehicle on Highway 2 in Central Onslow, N.S., around 12:30 a.m.

RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall told CTV News a motorist saw a vehicle driving slowly on the highway and they pulled over to see if the driver needed help.

Marshall said the motorist heard a popping sound they thought was a paintball gun. The slow-moving vehicle then drove away and the motorist called 911.

Marshall said police responded to the call thinking it was paintball, but a few hours later found out it was a bullet.

RCMP said a bullethole was found in the tailgate of the motorist’s vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

There is no word on possible charges at this time.

EMERGENCY ALERT

An emergency alert was issued in the areas of Cumberland and Colchester counties and East Hants just after 9 a.m., warning residents of the incident.

The alert said Barr was considered to be a “dangerous man with a firearm” and that he had been spotted driving a grey 2017 Honda Civic with Nova Scotia plate number GSU 130 on Treaty Trail in the Millbrook First Nation area Friday morning.

The alert also instructed residents not to approach Barr or his vehicle and to call 911 if spotted.

The alert has been cancelled following Barr’s arrest.

Marshall said, when police determined it was a bullet that had struck the vehicle, additional resources were brought in.

“There have been many investigative tasks that have been on this morning, trying to identify who the person was in the suspect vehicle,” Marshall told CTV News.

The Emergency Response Team, police dog services and air services all assisted in the search for Barr Friday morning.

The RCMP provided updates on social media.