    • 'Dangerous man' with firearm in Bible Hill in custody: N.S. RCMP

    Photo courtesy: RCMP Photo courtesy: RCMP
    The RCMP says a “dangerous man” with a firearm in Bible Hill, N.S., is in custody Friday morning.

    Police tell CTV News a call came in around 8:45 a.m. alerting police of a man with a firearm in the Hillcrest Avenue area.

    The RCMP first posted a warning about the man in a post on social media just before 9 a.m.

    An alert was issued about 10 minutes later to Colchester, Cumberland, East Hants and Pictou counties.

    The alert said the suspect was travelling on foot and told people in the Hillcrest Avenue area to seek immediate shelter or to shelter-in-place.

    People were also told to close and lock their doors and windows and to not leave a secure location.

    At 9:20 a.m., the RCMP said the suspect was in custody.

    Police did not provide any additional details.

