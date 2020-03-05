HALIFAX -- Police in Saint John are warning residents about the discovery of a dangerous new street drug they say is similar to the opioid fentanyl.

Members of the Saint John Police Force’s street crime unit seized the pill during a recent investigation. The pill was later confirmed to be a drug called Isotonitazene.

Police say the pill is a white triangular tablet with rounded corners. It has an “M” on one side and the number “8” on the other side.

Lab technicians who analyzed the pill told police the substance is being presented in a way that would lead people to believe it’s another drug.

Police say testing shows Isotonitazene would respond to Naloxone -- a medication that can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose – but someone might require several doses for it to be effective.

Police say Isotonitazene can also present a threat to someone handling it without taking the proper precautions.

"By sharing this information, we are making the public and emergency personnel aware of a new drug that can have serious consequences if consumed or exposed to,” said Jim Hennessy, communications manager for the Saint John Police Force.

“The SJPF continually works to ensure this and other drugs are not readily available through ongoing investigations.”

Police have not released any details about the investigation that led to the seizure or said anything about possible charges.