Dangerous person alert issued after gunshots reported in Shelburne County, N.S.

The RCMP is telling people near Centreville Southside Road in Lower Clarks Harbor, N.S., to shelter in place after a dangerous person alert was issued Tuesday night.

The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is looking for 52-year-old Steven Edward Goreham, after gunshots were reported earlier in the evening.

No injuries have been reported, and the RCMP says officers are securing the area.

The force describes Goreham as a white man who is six-feet-tall with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans and a blue sweatshirt.

Police say he is believed to be on foot.

The RCMP says if anyone sees Goreham they should not approach him and call 911 right away.

This is a developing story.