'Dangerous' prison escapee in N.S. RCMP custody
HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP have captured a dangerous prison escapee.
On Saturday morning, police announced via Twitter that 33-year-old Kevin Edward Clarke-McNeil was in custody.
Clarke-McNeil escaped from the Northeast Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in New Glasgow, N.S., sometime between 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Friday night, with police warning residents that he was dangerous.
"I would like to thank law enforcement for their efforts in apprehending this individual, and the public for their co-operation in providing information and tips," said Minister of Justice and Attorney General for Nova Scotia, Mark Furey.
Clarke-McNeil, has been on remand at the facility since December 2019 on several charges, including attempted murder, unlawful confinement, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.
Meanwhile, Correctional Services is conducting a full review of the incident.
