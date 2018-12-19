

Members of a Nova Scotia community are coming together to perform acts of kindness in memory of a beloved teen who recently passed away.

Daniel Arsenault’s family says they’re honoured their son has captured the hearts of many in Pictou County and that his life has inspired residents to perform good deeds in his name.

“He's always been a person about doing good deeds, doing for others, and making sure that others are taken care of before himself,” says the teen’s mother, Lynn Arsenault.

Daniel had been living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy since the age of four. He died earlier this month at the age of 18.

“Daniel always faced life head on,” says his mother. “He always wore a smile in the face of adversity. It just absolutely amazed me.”

About 10 years ago, Daniel started to need a wheelchair to get around, but his mother says his generous spirit never changed.

Together with his father, who is a firefighter, he worked for the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s Fill the Boot campaign.

As the Pictou County community grieves the loss of the teen, a Facebook site has been set up, called “Acts Of Kindness In Memory of a Hero - Daniel Arsenault.”

The page has more than 2,000 members, who have done everything from buying coffee and cookies for strangers, to bringing food to the elderly, sick, or the food bank.

“I cannot say enough words for these people that are doing these kind gestures for Daniel,” says his father, Ken Arsenault. “I know Daniel would love it. I love it.”

Daniel brought his love of hockey to the local arena, where he became the number one fan of the local junior team, the Pictou County Crushers

For the rest of the season, the Crushers will wear a decal on their helmets with Daniel's initials and a green ribbon for muscular dystrophy.

“It really hit home of how much impact Daniel had on players, you know, from year's past, as well as players that we have now,” said Chad McDavid, the Crushers’ general manager.

Meanwhile, Lynn Arsenault says she’s amazed to learn that her son made a lasting impression on the community.

“We had absolutely no idea of the impact that he has had on people,” she says.

“He’s my hero,” says Ken Arsenault. “He's my best friend, and I'll do anything for my boy.”

