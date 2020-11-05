DOMINION, N.S. -- Dart players believe the Nova Scotia government is missing the mark in shutting down their games over concerns around physical distancing.

Licensed establishments in the province say they've received a notice from Alcohol and Gaming about this, but they feel clarification is needed.

Colleen McNeil spends the day like many others at work. In her spare time, she likes to play darts with her husband, but she has just found out that has been taken away.

"I don't agree with it," McNeil said. "I don't know why they're taking that away. We have so many rules, with masks, social distancing, it's not like you go from table to table. You're in your own bubble the whole night."

The decision is also disappointing for the Dominion Branch 78 of the Royal Canadian Legion. They have leagues four nights a week and depend on the revenue.

"We were closed for seven months," said Paul Prince, the president of the Dominion Legion. "We depend on our darts league to keep open. We have bills like everyone else and we follow the rules."

Prince says he received this letter from the province stating all licensed establishments in the province are not allowed to have darts being played on their premises.

"Certain clubs or organizations are not following the rules," Prince said. "They're not following the COVID rules the government are putting down, and they're ruining it for people like us that are."

Some businesses owners feel the province took dead aim at them, but for the wrong reasons.

"It's the busiest time for me usually," said business owner Tammy Pottie. "I had to survive the winter with no darts, and now again the players aren't able to play so that impacts me."

Pottie says some players can't understand why some sports are allowed to go ahead, but darts have been ditched. Dr. Robert Strang says he's working with alcohol and gaming and health inspectors to provide more clarity on the rules.

"What are the type of activities that can happen and what are the rules that you allow them to happen safely," Strang said.

Back at the convenience store, McNeil hopes the province will have a change of heart.

"It's the only activity that my husband and i do," McNeil said. "We do nothing else."

A little bit of freedom that's been taking away during a pandemic that's proven to be unpredictable.