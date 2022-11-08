Dartmouth artist reclaims Indigenous identity through traditional beadwork

In Indigenous communities across North America, beadwork artists gather to pass on a tradition that’s been around for generations -- that’s where Cat Moore from Dartmouth, N.S., learned the skill.

“It’s been a lot of reclaiming our roots and working on getting back to our traditions,” Moore said.

With every bead and every stitch, Moore feels connected to her Indigenous ancestors.

She started doing beadwork over a year ago as a way to reclaim an identity she didn’t have before.

“I found out I was Mi’kmaq when I was seven or eight-years-old,” Moore said. “My family is from the Newfoundland Mi’kmaq community, but a lot of people from Newfoundland kind of have the same story. We didn’t really grow up with our culture.”

Earrings by Cat Moore are pictured. (Source: Facebook/Mia’wjl Designs)

Indigenous beadwork involves meticulous embroidery using tiny, colourful beads.

Through her business, Mia’wjl Designs, Moore makes hand-crafted pieces, like earrings, dream catchers and moccasins, which can take hours to complete.

Beaded moccasins by Cat Moore are pictured. (Source: Facebook/Mia’wjl Designs)

Although the culture practice dates back centuries, contemporary artists like Moore are weaving together the old, and the new.

“I do a lot of custom pieces. Most of the time they give me creative freedom, but I try to get as much detail as I can to know who the person is and what they’re looking for.”

Moore was one of the beadwork artists recognized during Mi’kmaq History Month.

Beyond beading, her new-found identity is something she wants her children to have an opportunity to learn.

“This past summer was their first time dancing in a powwow. My oldest has regalia that I made him and I will make some for my youngest child too.”

Moore says it’s emotional seeing her children connected to their Indigenous heritage.

“It’s something I would have loved to be able to do when I was a child, so I was proud and so happy that they were able to do that.”

Moore hopes to eventually teach the tradition to others by hosting workshops at local schools, creating a thread between generations that can never be broken.