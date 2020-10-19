HALIFAX -- There was a heavy police presence in the Dartmouth Crossing area over the weekend as officers searched for a missing man who is also wanted on a provincewide warrant.

Halifax Regional Police said Saturday that search crews were scouring a wooded area near Findlay Drive and Shubie Drive in Dartmouth, N.S., in connection with “an ongoing investigation,” but refused to provide any further details. They said there was no known risk to the public.

Police remained in the area overnight and resumed the search Sunday, but still declined to provide any details. The search has since ended.

Police confirmed Monday that the search was connected to the disappearance of 33-year-old Ryan James Jessop, who has not been in contact with his family for several weeks, and was recently reported missing.

Investigators have determined that Jessop was last seen in the Dartmouth Crossing area the evening of Sept. 27. He is believed to have been wearing a blue track suit and a puffy black Guess-brand vest.

While police have confirmed the search in Dartmouth Crossing was connected to Jessop’s disappearance, they say they won’t be sharing any additional details at this time.

Jessop is also wanted in connection with an incident in Cole Harbour, N.S., on Sept. 9. The RCMP said they had obtained a warrant for his arrest on Sept. 16.

Jessop, of Upper Sackville, N.S., is facing the following charges in connection with the incident:

Assault causing bodily harm

Break and enter

Mischief

Choking to overcome

Breach of probation (three counts)

Breach of court order (two counts)

Jessop is described as white with dark brown hair and green eyes. He is five-foot-ten inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).