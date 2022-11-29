Dartmouth dog photographer unleashes holiday spirit with festive pet portraits

When Cassie Latta-Johnson first started out behind the camera, it took some time to find the right subjects.

"It was trial and error," Latta-Johnson said. “I tried different things, I photographed some weddings and some families."

Eventually, something clicked or in Cassie’s case - it squeaked.

"I’m a big fan of dogs. They’re just so wonderful. They’re not self-conscious and they’re not camera shy," they said.

Armed with a camera and an arsenal of toys and treats, Latta-Johnson founded Wet Nose Images.

The Dartmouth-based photographer specializes in capturing images of dogs and other beloved family pets.

"The majority of my clients don’t have little children so the dogs are the little loves of their lives," said Latta-Johnson.

Latta-Johnson has photographed thousands of dogs over the years and has published two coffee-table style books that showcase some of the images.

'Tails of Halifax' features local canines in some of Halifax’s most iconic locations, and 'Telling Toll Tails' is a photo book devoted to the Nova Scotia duck toller.

Part of the proceeds from the photography sessions for the books were donated to animal charities including Elderdog.

“It was really neat being able to photograph a different dog in each of these scenic spots," they said.

Keeping with the giving spirit, Latta-Johnson has partnered with the SPCA and the Halifax Shopping Centre for an upcoming event that’s helping unleash the holiday spirit while spreading Christmas cheer.

“We’ll be doing pet portraits and part of the proceeds will go to the SPCA. There will be a green wintery background and I’ll add some snowflakes."

While the event is sold-out, Latta-Johnson also offers private holiday pet portrait sessions where the big guy in red makes a special appearance.

"If you celebrate Christmas then you want Christmas portraits of your favourite little friend. I bring just a little touch of Santa magic so it’s perfect for dogs who are kind of nervous or don’t like meeting new bearded strangers," said Latta-Johnson.

More information about upcoming photo sessions can be found online.