Some ducklings are safe after they got into some trouble at Sullivan’s Pond in Dartmouth Thursday morning.

Fire officials say the ducklings fell over one of the tiers of a fish ladder and couldn’t get back up.

“A local person brought a dip net from a swimming pool and basically just scooped them up and took them up to the other end of the pond,” said Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Capt. Eric Rasmussen.

“They didn’t cooperate very much, they don’t want us anywhere near them, so took a little bit of going, I was trying to keep my guys from filling in the water.”

The ducklings were eventually reunited with their mother, who was swimming in a deeper area of the pond.

Rasmussen admits helping ducks isn’t in their normal line of duty, but the fire service is always happy to help.

“Oh, we do it all the time,” he joked. “It happens never ever. It sure feels pretty good. It’s not our normal line of duty. Any time we can help.”