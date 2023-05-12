Dartmouth fair stabbing leaves man with life-threatening injuries: HRP

Halifax Regional Police is investigating a stabbing that took place Friday evening in Dartmouth, N.S.

Officers were called just before 7:30 p.m. to the East Coast Amusements fair on Main Street.

Upon arrival, police found an 18-year-old man suffering from what are believed to be life-threatening stab wounds. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

Caledonia Road has since reopened to all traffic between Main Street and Roleika Drive.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have captured photo or video footage on the fairgrounds, is asked to call police at 902-490-5020.