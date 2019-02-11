

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia is putting more money into expanding the Dartmouth General as part of the plan to deliver health care in the capital district.

Work to expand and renovate the Dartmouth General Hospital is well underway and, on Monday, the project got an $11.4 million boost from the provincial government.

“Each investment that we make is bringing us closer to how we deliver care for Nova Scotians,” said Health Minister Randy Delorey.

Delorey says $8.5 million will go towards equipment, furniture and technology.

Part of the work being done right now is to create 48 new in-patient beds on the fifth floor of the hospital.

“It is important to have space and beds and, in particular in this case, these renovations are bringing in the current standards, the modern technology,” Delorey said.

Doctors agree it’s critical to have modern facilities especially to recruit young surgeons.

“This isn't about getting luxuries & things that other people don't have,” said Dr. Alex Mitchell. “This is about getting current, best-in-breed technologies to help us do our work. The kind of equipment and technologies that we're putting in legitimately improve our ability to technically perform surgery, to see and to provide the kind of care that we would love to provide.”

Another $2.89 million will be used to demolish a building in order to create more parking spaces for hospital staff. That will free up space in the existing parking lot for patients and visitors.

“I think it's stressful enough coming to a hospital without having to find a parking spot,” said Dr. Todd Howlett, the Dartmouth General Chief of Staff. “So part of this is to ensure that we have enough parking for all the people that come here.”

Renovations at the Dartmouth General Hospital are part of the QEII new generation project, which will see a major expansion to the Halifax Infirmary site, including a new cancer centre and a community outpatients centre constructed in Bayers Lake.

So far, the work at the Dartmouth General Hospital is said to be on time and on budget.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Natasha Pace.