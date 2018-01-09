

CTV Atlantic





A grocery store and fitness centre in Dartmouth were evacuated Tuesday morning due to a suspected gas leak.

Fire services were called to the Penhorn Sobeys on Portland Street just after 10 a.m.

People in the store and at the GoodLife Fitness were asked to leave and Heritage Gas was called to assess the situation.

Fire officials say when gas tests were done, there was no evidence of the gas making its way into the store.

Both the Sobeys and the gym are open to customers and members again.