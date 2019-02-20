

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- A Halifax-area high school is in lockdown after police say they received a weapons complaint.

Halifax Regional Police say they are on the scene at Dartmouth High School, located in the Brightwood neighbourhood in Dartmouth.

Police say they have closed Victoria Road from Thistle Street to Nantucket Avenue, and they are asking people to avoid the area.

In an e-mail to parents of students at Dartmouth High, the school administration wrote: "Dear Parents/Guardians, Dartmouth High School is currently in a lock down. Police are at the school investigating a weapons complaint. Dismissal has been delayed until the "all clear" is given. Police are asking that people stay clear of the area. School buses will return to the school when able to deliver bus students home."

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education said in a tweet that the school's dismissal is being delayed until an all clear is given.

Police say further details will be provided when available.

With files from CTV Atlantic.