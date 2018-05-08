

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a car left the road and crashed into two vehicles in a Dartmouth neighbourhood Monday evening.

Police say the young female driver missed the left turn onto Lancaster Drive from Argus Drive around 9:14 p.m.

They say her vehicle went up over the curb and smashed into two cars in a driveway, pushing one car into the corner of the home through the garage door.

Police say the structure of the home has been compromised as a result of the collision. Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency attended the scene to secure the home for the night.

Police say no one was injured and the driver wasn’t impaired.

The incident remains under investigation.