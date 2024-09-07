Dartmouth horseshoes team looking to keep the game alive

The popularity of horseshoes has diminished in recent years, but a Dartmouth, N.S. team is keeping the game alive and hoping others will join.

“When the founder started this league in 1986 there was 16 leagues across Nova Scotia,” said Stephanie Brown of the City of lakes horseshoe pitchers Association. “As of today there is only one league in Nova Scotia and that is located in Dartmouth.”

Brown says the team is currently located at the Findlay centre on Elliot Street in Dartmouth and plays on Monday and Wednesday nights from May to the end of September.

“This year we are up to 24 members, in the past we have been up to 45. Back in 1986 I believe there was over 286 members,” said Brown. “We would love for new members to come out and join us. Anyone is welcome at anytime.”

Brown hopes more leagues will start across the province so some of the team’s tournaments can return.

“It would be really nice to have some new leagues pop up around Nova Scotia just so we could bring some of our tournaments back so we can play against each other.”

