HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have charged a 28-year-old Dartmouth man with sexual assault and voyeurism in relation to two separate incidents.

Police say on May 26, officers arrested Kyle Gordon Wright, 28, of Dartmouth in relation to two ongoing investigations.

According to police, Wright is charged in relation to a sexual assault in 2019 against a woman with whom he was acquainted, and an incident of voyeurism in 2016 against another woman with whom he was acquainted.

Wright was released to appear in court at a later date to face one count each of sexual assault and voyeurism.

Police say they are not releasing any further details out of respect and concern for the victims’ privacy and wellbeing.