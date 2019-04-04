

CTV Atlantic





A Dartmouth man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into two businesses, stole some lottery tickets, and then tried to cash in those tickets.

Halifax District RCMP responded to a business in the 1600 block of Sackville Drive in Middle Sackville, N.S., around 1:30 a.m. on March 28.

Police say someone broke the glass window of the front door, entered the store, and stole lottery tickets and cigarettes.

Police responded to a similar incident at a business in the 300 block of Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville, N.S., around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Again, police say someone had broken the glass window of the front door, entered the store, and made off with some lottery tickets.

In both cases, security footage revealed a male suspect was involved.

The RCMP received a call Tuesday afternoon from a business on Highway 2 in Enfield, N.S. The caller reported that a man had tried to cash in stolen lottery tickets before leaving in a vehicle with a woman.

Police say quick-thinking witnesses recorded a description of the man and his vehicle, including the licence plate number, and his description matched that of the suspect seen in the security footage.

Less than 15 minutes later, officers found the man and woman inside the vehicle at a business in Elmsdale, N.S. and arrested them.

David John Campbell is facing six counts of break and enter, four of which are related to previous incidents under Halifax Regional Police jurisdiction. The 44-year-old man was remanded into custody and is due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Friday.

The woman was released from custody. She is facing charges of possession of property obtained by crime and is due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on May 22. Her name has not been released.