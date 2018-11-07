

CTV Atlantic





A 45-year-old man is facing charges after police say two youths were sexually assaulted on the grounds of a hospital in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police were called to the Dartmouth General Hospital on Pleasant Street around 9 p.m. Monday.

Police say a man had approached two female youths on the hospital grounds. Officers arrested a man in the area a short time later.

Kevin Charles Ellis of Dartmouth has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, two counts of breach of a recognizance, and four counts of breach of probation.