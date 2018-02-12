

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing a number of charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman and damaged an apartment in Dartmouth on Sunday.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a physical disturbance at the apartment on Kennedy Drive in Dartmouth around 5:10 p.m.

A woman told police that a man had assaulted her and that he was causing damage to the residence.

When officers arrived, the woman had left the apartment, but the man was still inside. Police say the officers spoke to the man through the door and encouraged him to come out, but he refused.

Members of the Emergency Response Team eventually breached the door and the man was taken into custody without incident.

Ashley Michael Googoo is due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Monday to face one count each of forcible confinement, assault, and property damage, as well as five counts of breaching court orders.

Police say the 37-year-old Dartmouth man and 40-year-old woman are known to one another.



