HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have charged a 29-year-old Dartmouth man with impaired driving and other charges after an incident in Dartmouth Wednesday night.

Police say at approximately 10:15 p.m. officers responded to a report of a disturbance on Roleika Drive in Dartmouth.

As they turned into a parking lot, police say their vehicle was nearly struck by a car driving toward them at a high rate of speed. The officers followed the car, which continued to speed to Kennedy Drive, where the car came to a stop in a parking lot.

A male driver and female passenger exited the car and both fled on foot. Officers located them a short distance away and arrested them without incident.

A 29-year-old Dartmouth man is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of: