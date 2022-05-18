Dartmouth man charged for 'promoting hatred' on sign attached to cabin: RCMP

A man from Dartmouth, N.S., has been charged and is due in court after the RCMP says a sign on his cabin was "promoting hatred."

Queens District RCMP received a complaint on Sept. 8, 2020, that a sign “promoting hatred” was visible from the road. Police found the sign attached to a cabin on Beaver Tail Lane.

Police say the owner of the cabin removed the sign the following day. Police have not said what was on the sign.

On Sept 16, 2020, police arrested the owner of the cabin, 46-year-old Mark Andrew Kozlowski, and seized the sign. Kozlowski was released pending further investigation.

On March 22, Kozlowski was charged with wilfully promoting hatred against any identifiable group. He was scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on Wednesday.