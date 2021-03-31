HALIFAX -- A man from Dartmouth, N.S., has been charged in a relation to a robbery that happened at a convenience store on Monday.

Around 9:30 p.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to reports of a robbery at Leonardo's Convenience Store located at 95 Caledonia Road.

Police say a man entered the store, produced a knife and demanded money.

The man did not get any money but left with scratch tickets and dog food, according to police.

No one was injured during the incident.

Tuesday night, investigators arrested the suspect, 29-year-old Douglas Franklyn Mansfield, at a residence in Dartmouth.

Mansfield is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Wednesday to face several charges, which include robbery, possession of a weapon, breach of a court order and breach of probation.